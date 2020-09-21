California Housing Crisis Podcast

KQED has launched a new five-part limited series podcast on the California housing crisis. SOLD OUT: Rethinking Housing in America, will be hosted by housing affordability reporters Molly Solomon and Erin Baldassari.

The series will examine five major problems in the California housing crisis through narrative storytelling. It will reimagine what housing can be by examining California, the epicenter of the nation’s housing affordability crisis.

“Where you live really matters,” said Solomon. “Where you live determines your chances of getting sick, getting into prison, going to college, or getting a high paying job,” said Baldassari.

The series can be found Here.