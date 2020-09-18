Adlarge’s Cabana Podcast network drops in at number seven on the monthly Triton podcast chart for August. Other than that, there was no change to the top 15 with NPR at number one, Entercom 3rd and Cumulus 5th. iHeart does not report to Triton. Here’s the top 15.
AdLarge Enters Triton Podcast Chart
Adlarge’s Cabana Podcast network drops in at number seven on the monthly Triton podcast chart for August. Other than that, there was no change to the top 15 with NPR at number one, Entercom 3rd and Cumulus 5th. iHeart does not report to Triton. Here’s the top 15.