Popular Public Station Hit Hard By Virus

Santa Monica public station KCRW-FM is eliminating 28 jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The station is expecting a 30% reduction in its operating budget due to a big drop in corporate sponsorships.

The ‘We Make KCRW‘ Twitter account posted that the saving in salaries will be about $1 million per year.

President Jennifer Ferro said, “The past six months have been a test for all of us. Through it all, the KCRW team has worked tirelessly to deliver on our mission to inspire our listeners – across Southern California and across the globe – with the content we put on the air and online.”