Entercom Announces Country, Alternative Teams

Following last weeks announcement that the company would be taking a national approach to the Country and Alternative formats, Entercom has made public the teams that will execute that new plan. Tim Roberts will lead the Country format and Mike Kaplan will head the Alternative brand.
COUNTRY
Tim Roberts – Format Captain/VP of Country Programming
Regional Vice Presidents of Programming
John Foxx
Kevin Callahan
Regional Brand Managers
Marci Braun
Justin Cole
Scott Roddy
National Talent
Katie Neal – Middays
Rob and Holly – Nights
ALTERNATIVE
Mike Kaplan – Format Captain/SVP of Alternative Programming
Regional Vice Presidents of Programming
Matt Malone
Christine Malovetz
Leslie Scott
Regional Brand Managers
Bailey
Bryce Segall
National Talent
Kevan Kenney – Nights
Regional Talent
Cane and Corey – Mornings
Church of Lazlo – Afternoons
Dave and Mahoney – Mornings
Gregr – Mornings
Stryker and Klein- Mornings