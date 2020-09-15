Entercom Announces Country, Alternative Teams

Following last weeks announcement that the company would be taking a national approach to the Country and Alternative formats, Entercom has made public the teams that will execute that new plan. Tim Roberts will lead the Country format and Mike Kaplan will head the Alternative brand.

COUNTRY
Tim Roberts – Format Captain/VP of Country Programming

Regional Vice Presidents of Programming
John Foxx
Kevin Callahan

Regional Brand Managers
Marci Braun
Justin Cole
Scott Roddy

National Talent
Katie Neal – Middays
Rob and Holly – Nights

ALTERNATIVE
Mike Kaplan – Format Captain/SVP of Alternative Programming

Regional Vice Presidents of Programming
Matt Malone
Christine Malovetz
Leslie Scott

Regional Brand Managers
Bailey
Bryce Segall

National Talent
Kevan Kenney – Nights

Regional Talent
Cane and Corey – Mornings
Church of Lazlo – Afternoons
Dave and Mahoney – Mornings
Gregr – Mornings
Stryker and Klein- Mornings

