Entercom Announces Country, Alternative Teams

Following last weeks announcement that the company would be taking a national approach to the Country and Alternative formats, Entercom has made public the teams that will execute that new plan. Tim Roberts will lead the Country format and Mike Kaplan will head the Alternative brand.

COUNTRY

Tim Roberts – Format Captain/VP of Country Programming



Regional Vice Presidents of Programming

John Foxx

Kevin Callahan

Regional Brand Managers

Marci Braun

Justin Cole

Scott Roddy

National Talent

Katie Neal – Middays

Rob and Holly – Nights

ALTERNATIVE

Mike Kaplan – Format Captain/SVP of Alternative Programming



Regional Vice Presidents of Programming

Matt Malone

Christine Malovetz

Leslie Scott

Regional Brand Managers

Bailey

Bryce Segall

National Talent

Kevan Kenney – Nights

Regional Talent

Cane and Corey – Mornings

Church of Lazlo – Afternoons

Dave and Mahoney – Mornings

Gregr – Mornings

Stryker and Klein- Mornings