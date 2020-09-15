Salem Radio Network Ready For Debate

On Tuesday, September 29th, the Salem Radio Network will present live coverage of the first 2020 Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which is being moderated by Chris Wallace of FOX News Channel.

SRN’s coverage will begin at 8:06PM (Eastern time) with a special SRN DEBATE PREVIEW hosted by nationally-syndicated SRN talk host Hugh Hewitt; he will be joined by special guests and feature an update from SRN News White House correspondent Greg Clugston, who is credentialed and will report from the debate venue at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Then at 9PM (Eastern time) the Trump/Biden debate will begin, live from Cleveland, under the auspices of the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. The debate—which will run for 90 minutes with no commercial interruptions—will be divided into six segments of approx.. 15 minutes each on major topics to be selected by moderator and announced at least one week before the debate. Chris Wallace will open each segment with a question, after which each candidate will have 2-minutes to respond. Candidates will then have an opportunity to respond to each other. Balance of the time in each segment will delve deeper into the topic(s.)

At 10:30PM Eastern as the Debate ends, we will return to Hugh Hewitt for an SRN DEBATE WRAP-UP featuring special guests and callers reacting to the first 2020 debate, and will include final comments from Greg Clugston, live from Case Western.

“Pre” and “Post” shows will follow the standard SRN Talk clock (ATTACHED) except that the “Post” Debate Wrap-Up will begin at precisely 10:30PM Eastern, not after the news break shown on the clock.

All programming will be fed on SNN Right (our SRN longform News Channel) as well as on Westwood One XDS. The debate itself is already available for scheduling on Westwood One XDS; info on Pre/Post scheduling will follow in a separate e-mail.