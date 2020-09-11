Chromebooks for Bay State Students

Kiss 108 (WXKS-FM), iHeart Media, Boston, is helping fill the technology gap in schools. The station just completed a campaign to raise money to purchase Chromebooks for local students to use at home and in the classroom.

Kiss 108’s Chromebooks For Kids, raised more than $100,000 to buy the Chromebooks. Delivery has already begun in many local communities.

The station partnered with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents and the Massachusetts Department of Education on the campaign that was sponsored by Tufts Medical Center.