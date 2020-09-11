Replacing Those Sports Dollars

The next live-video series in RAB’s Business Unusual Campaign will feature a panel offering insights about how to replace lost sports, events, and related revenue. It’s set for September 17th at Noon CST.

Sports broadcasting, one of local radio’s greatest opportunities for community connection and revenue, is gone for the season in many communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erica Farber, RAB President/CEO, will moderate the event that will include panelists with first hand experience with the situation:

• Beth Mann, President, Ham Broadcasting, Cadiz, KY

• Dennis Gwiazdon, VP/Market Manager, Cromwell Media Nashville, TN

• Sue Goldsen, National and Regional Sales Manager, Jackson Radio Works, Jackson, MI

Registration is free to RAB members for the live-video presentation and will be available for on-demand viewing.