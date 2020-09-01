WEBR-AM Buffalo Facing Lawsuit

Recently re-branded WEBR-AM is being sued by a former part-owner. Jeffrey Lazroe is asking for at least $200,000 in the complaint filed August 31 in Eric County Supreme Court.

According to a report in Buffalo Business First, Lazroe claims he owned 25 percent of the station, when it was sold under the old call letters WJJL-AM in 2019 when it was owned by M.J. Phillips Communications to Kenmore Broadcasting.

“We very much did our due diligence,” Bill Yuhnke, Owner Kenmore Broadcasting told Buffalo Business First. “If you look in the records, there was nothing ever filed with a lien against that corporation.”