Charlie Kirk Joins SRN Lineup

Author, podcast and social media talent Charlie Kirk has signed on for a daily talk show on the Salem Radio Network. The Charlie Kirk Show will air from Noon-3 PM starting October 5.

“I grew up listening to conservative talk radio, so I’m excited to bring a new generation’s voice to the medium and I’m thrilled to work with SRN to do that,” said Kirk. “It’s time to work. The country is in trouble and we have to save it.”

“Salem is always at its best when we stay in our lane and provide our consumers with the content they find most appealing. Charlie Kirk falls in the very center of that bullseye and I am thrilled to have him on board, “said Dave Santrella, Salem Broadcast President.