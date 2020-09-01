ABC Signs 41 Cumulus Stations For News

WLS-AM in Chicago and KGO-AM in San Francisco are among the roster of 29 Cumulus news stations that will now carry ABC News following the closure of Westwood One’s news department. 12 Cumulus-owned sports and music stations that will also take ABC’s hourly newscasts.

“We’re excited to welcome these big stations back to the ABC Audio family after six years away,” said Heidi Oringer, Executive Director of Business Strategies, Programming and Distribution at ABC Audio. “Through this partnership, our unmatched reporting including crisis coverage, breaking news, and special programming, will reach new listeners and help ABC Audio continue to be the best in the business.”

“We’re in one of the biggest news cycles in history, with no end in sight. Our teams have worked nonstop to not only keep up with but also exceed listeners’ demand for trusted information,” said Stacia Philips Deshishku, Vice President and General Manager of ABC Audio. “We’re thrilled that more stations are noticing our robust offerings and signing on to be part of our affiliate family.”