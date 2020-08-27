Gentry Movin On Up

Beasley Media Group has promoted Tee Gentry to Regional Operations Manager of the company’s Augusta and Fayetteville clusters. Gentry is adding Fayeteville to his daily Ops duties. He’s been the Operations Manager for Beasley’s 7 stations in Augusta.

Gentry has spent majority of his 25-year radio career with Beasley, serving over 20 years as Operations Manager and PD at Country WKXC-FM in Augusta, and three years in Tampa, as Operations Manager and PD at Country WQYK-FM.

“Tee has done a tremendous job over the past 20 years at Beasley Media Group,” said Beasley Media Group Vice President and General Manager, Kent Dunn. “He has done a great job leading our Augusta team and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Fayetteville team.”

“It is a privilege to join the thriving radio cluster we have in Fayetteville,” said Gentry. “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with our outstanding team as we continue to grow and prosper in the market.”