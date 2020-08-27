Tara’s Podcast A Big Hit

Battleground America, the new political podcast, from Entercom Greenville morning show host Tara Servatius has come out of the gate strong. The first seven episodes of the daily show has over 14,000 downloads already. LISTEN

