Dan Patrick and iHeartMedia are teaming up to launch the Dan Patrick Podcast Network. A number of iHeartRadio original podcasts will be co-produced by Patrick, iHeartRadio and Workhouse Media. The new partnership will result in a slate of podcasts covering entertainment and sports.

Among the early offerings: The Battle For LA-telling the story of the birth of professional basketball in the City of Angels. Two Guys From Hollywood (We Don’t Dish, We Serve)-literary agent Alan Nevins and celebrity chef Joey Santos with observations on 30 years watching Hollywood goings on. Meeting Tom Cruise-hosted by longtime Cruise fans Jeff Meacham and Joel Johnstone telling their stories about meeting the star and debating his films.

“Who doesn’t love a great story!” said Patrick. “I love that I can introduce great storytellers through my partnership with iHeartRadio. Conal Byrne and his team have been outstanding in helping us pull together our launch slate of podcasts in sports and entertainment.”

The launch slate will be available later this year on a variety of platforms.