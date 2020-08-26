Fauci Featured In Latest WTOP Podcast

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is the latest guest on WTOP’s Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. The discussion focuses on race, risks and vaccines in COVID times.

Dr. Fauci tells hosts JJ Green and Chris Core “There are two elements that need to be clarified. One — the likelihood that African Americans will get infected versus whites or others. And, when and if they do get infected, the likelihood of their getting a serious outcome more so than whites. The answer is unfortunately, yes, to both.”

The podcast was launched in June to provide discussion about race relations in the United States.