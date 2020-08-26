Saga Hires New Group PD

Scott Chase is Saga’s new Director of Group Programming. Chase joined the Company in 2004 and has served as Operations Manager for the Company’s stations in Clarksville, TN. He’s also worked in Tampa, Nashville and West Palm Beach.

CEO Ed Christian said, “We had excellent candidates express interest in the position of Director of Group Programming for Saga. He already understands the Saga culture, and this will be a seamless transition for him and us. I welcome Scott as a member of our corporate team.”

Chase added, “I love Saga Communications, and I am very excited to make the move to the head office in Grosse Pointe. I know there are a lot of talented people out there, and I want to thank Ed Christian and Chris Forgy for putting their confidence in me. We have an incredibly talented pool of General Managers, Programmers, and Air Talent, and I can’t wait to work with each and every one of them.”