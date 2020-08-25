How About A Big Round of Applause For Praise?

Urban One’s WPZS-FM in Charlotte has picked up its first Stellar Award for Large Market Station of the Year. The Stellar Awards honors Gospel music artists, writers and industry professionals for their contributions to the industry.

WPZS-FM Praise100.9 has made it to the final ballot before however this is the first win.

Praise 100.9 Program Director Reggie Baker said, “I’ve had the pleasure to work with

the incredible staff in Charlotte over the past year. Melanie Pratt, who is our midday

host, is the heart of the station and is always focused on the Charlotte community. She

brings interesting local, topical and entertaining information to our listeners, especially

now as we’re navigating through our new normal during this pandemic. It is truly and

honor to win Praise Charlotte’s first Stellar Award. Thank you to Don Jackson and the

Stellar Award committee and our Praise listeners.”