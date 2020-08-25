New SVP Engineering, Townsquare

Martin Stabbert has been promoted to SVP/Engineering for Townsquare Media. Stabbert has been acting as the interim in the position since March.

“After stepping into the interim head of engineering role back in March, Martin has quickly proven why he is deserving of this promotion,” said Erik Hellum, COO Local Media. “Not only does he bring a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge to this role, but he has demonstrated a strong ability to lead, communicate effectively, focus on key priorities, and attack key projects with a sense of urgency.”

Stabbert will be working in tandem with SVP/Technology Joe Ainsworth to oversee the engineering team.