Report: ESPN, Cumulus in Dallas Ending Partnership

Back in 2013 Cumulus signed a local marketing agreement with ESPN to manage KESN/103.3 FM. Cumulus also owns sports powerhouse 1310 KTCK The Ticket/96.7 FM. That relationship is ending and ESPN is expected to move away from local programming in that market.

Cumulus Market Manager Dan Bennett tells the Star-Telegram that Cumulus is giving the station back to ESPN. “We had a seven-year agreement with ESPN, and we could not come to an agreement on a new contract. As far as local programming, I don’t know if that’s true or not. This was nothing really new. You see competing news talk stations all over the country do this.”

The agreement between the two companies expires in early October. Entercom also owns a sports station in the Dallas market.