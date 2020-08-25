iHeart Snags Seminoles

iHeartMedia Tallahassee/Panama City and Florida State University — and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield IMG College — have signed a six-year agreement for iHeart to be the official broadcast and play-by-play home of the Seminoles.

As part of the six-year agreement, 94.9 WTNT-FM will live broadcast all upcoming football games for the 2020-21 athletics season; FSU men’s basketball games will air exclusively on X101.5 FM; women’s basketball on Throwback 96.5 FM; and men’s baseball on 100.7 WFLA.

Additionally, iHeartMedia stations in Tallahassee and Panama City will provide play-by-play coverage of the games for listeners and will have access to team coaches with pre- and post-game comments on each broadcast and weekly coach’s shows. The ACC unveiled the football schedule for 2020, which will begin September 12 with the Seminoles opening at home with Georgia Tech.