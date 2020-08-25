WATV’s Curtis Bell Passes

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Bell, who had cerebral palsy, died Tuesday morning at the age of 58. He played blues music every Saturday for WATV-FM in Birmingham and had a 40-year successful career in radio. He was inducted into the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame in 2018.

