WATV’s Curtis Bell Passes

Bell, who had cerebral palsy, died Tuesday morning at the age of 58. He played blues music every Saturday for WATV-FM in Birmingham and had a 40-year successful career in radio. He was inducted into the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame in 2018.
Bell, who had cerebral palsy, died Tuesday morning at the age of 58. He played blues music every Saturday for WATV-FM in Birmingham and had a 40-year successful career in radio. He was inducted into the Alabama Blues Hall of Fame in 2018.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.