Alpha Hauls In $186K For Wishes

Alpha Media Canton’s 13th Annual AultCare Wish-A-Thon raised $186,011 for Wishes Can Happen, a charity that raises funds for children with life-threatening illnesses. The 36-hour live simulcast will allow Wishes Can Happen to grant another 37 wishes.

Many wishes have had to be put on hold or changed due to limitations caused by the pandemic but because of the successful AultCare Wish-A-Thon Wishes Can Happen is one of very few wish granting organizations in the country that do not have a waiting list for wishes to be granted due to funds.