Matt Sparx, PM Drive Host and Assistant Brand Manager at New Country 99.1 (KUAD) is getting up earlier these days. Sparx is holding down morning drive until new talent is hired.

Jordan Soto and Michael Mason are gone from the Townsquare Media station in Northern Colorado.

Director of Content Brad Hansen is looking for applications from solo or team shows with at least three years experience, social and digital media skills and a successful track record.