Davis Back With Cumulus

Brian Davis has taken over as Operations Manager for Cumulus’ Appleton-Oshkosh market. He’ll also program WPKR-FM. Cumulus has five stations in the Wisconsin market:WPKR-FM, WVBO-FM (Classic Hits), WWWX-FM (Alternative), WNAM-AM (Nostalgia), and WOSH-AM (News/Talk).

Davis was most recently Brand Manager for Townsquare Media in Dubuque. Prior to that, he was Program Director for Cumulus Bloomington, IL, from 2011-2016. This also marks a return to Northeast Wisconsin for Davis, as he was previously Assistant Program Director for Woodward Communications in Appleton-Green Bay, WI, from 2004-2011.