Back To School Town Hall

Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) is presenting the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey parents prepare for the start of the new school year. It’s set for Thursday August 20.

New Jersey has over 600 school districts. Each is setting their own policies regarding how and where kids will begin school. This has led to great confusion among parents.

“Kids may be permitted to attend some in-class learning, but is it safe to do so?” said Eric Scott, WKXW News and Digital Department. “We will get parents the answers they need to make the best decisions possible for their children.”

The experts include Marie Blistan, President New Jersey Education Association; Patricia Wright, Executive Director, New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association; Dr. Margaret Fisher, a pediatric infectious disease specialist; and Dr. Steve Tobias, Director, Center for Child and Family Development.