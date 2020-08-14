New Afternoon Drive Host WBAL

Torrey Snow takes over the weekday 2 to 6 PM slot on WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5. Snow is no stranger to the station he has been a regular fill-in and weekend host.

“Torrey’s deep knowledge of Baltimore and Maryland and thoughtful viewpoint on the current issues of importance is a valuable addition to WBAL NewsRadio,” said Cary Pahigian, President/GM. “Listeners can expect a spirited examination of topics from all angles, along with late-breaking news, weather and traffic.”

Snow ran for Anne Arundel County Council in 2018. He is the President of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of Maryland and a member of the Maryland Commission of African American History and Culture.