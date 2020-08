Bob Pittman has a conversation with a legendary American businesswoman this week; Jan Brandt. The former CMO for AOL talks to the iHeart boss about her success in growing AOL’s subscription base in the 90’s and her business philosophy.

Math & Magic: Stories From the Frontiers of Marketing explores why Brandt is proud of being called “the queen of no” and why she’d never fire anyone for making a mistake.

