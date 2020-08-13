Public Radio Urban Alt Voter Campaign

Four Urban Alternative public radio stations are combining efforts to encourage their audiences to register and vote in November. The Movement Continues – Vote 2020 is being driven by stations in Chicago, Houston, Denver and Norfolk.

Vocalo in Chicago (WBEW-FM), The Vibe in Houston (KTSU-FM), THE DROP in Denver (KUVO-FM HD2) and Blazin’ Hot 91 (WNSB-FM) in Norfolk are taking part in the campaign that includes partnerships with local organizations involved in voter registration and turn-out.

The stations are consulted by Mike Henry, CEO, Paragon Media Strategies, who assisted in developing the campaign. The Movement Continues – Vote 2020 includes broadcast, website, social media (#themovementcontinuesvote2020) and on-site promotions.