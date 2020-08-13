Cleveland Browns Extend Deal With Entercom

It’s a new a multi-year broadcast partnership extension that will keep 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) and 98.5 WNCX (WNCX-FM) as the flagship stations for the team. The stations have been home for Browns games since 2013.

Market Manager Tom Herschel. “With football season right around the corner, we’re excited to continue delivering premier coverage of the Browns to Cleveland’s biggest sports fans on two of our market-leading stations – both on the field and off of it. We value our long-standing partnership with the Cleveland Browns and look forward to many more seasons as the flagship radio stations of the team.”