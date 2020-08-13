Davis New VP Programming, Greensboro

Zac Davis has been named Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Greensboro, NC. The cluster includes five radio stations and multiple digital platforms.

Davis joins iHeartMedia Greensboro from Entercom in Richmond, Virginia, where he most recently served as the SVP Programming. Davis has experience with iHM; previously serving as the PD Hartford-New Haven and positions in Myrtle Beach; Raleigh, Denver and Stockton.

“I’ve really enjoyed my four years in Richmond, but I’ve always considered North Carolina my home, so I’m thrilled to head back to Greensboro – I never did change my 336 number,” said Davis.

iHeartMedia Greensboro owns and operates WMAG, WTQR, WVBZ, WMKS and WPTI.