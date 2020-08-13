How To Boost Q4 Revenue

The CEOs at BIA Advisory Services and SalesFuel will conduct a free webinar focusing on identifying opportunities for growth as the recovery takes hold in the second half of 2020 and into 2021. The hour long session is set for August 18, 11 AM, EDT.

Presenters Tom Buono, Founder/CEO of BIA Advisory Services and C. Lee Smith, Founder/CEO SalesFuel will forecast the post-COVID local advertising rebound by examining the economic outlook and the drivers influencing consumers and advertisers.

Topics include which verticals have the greatest potential for local ad dollars; which local businesses traditionally depend on strong Q4 activity; and how to take advantage of a rebound late this year.

Accelerating 4th Quarter Revenue: Planning for 2021 is free but you must register here.