Cashing In On Political Ad Dollars

The next live-video series in RAB’s Business Unusual Campaign will feature a panel offering insights into radio’s ability to target candidate constituencies. It’s set for August 24th at Noon CST.

Election 2020 is open for Business-What’s Happening, What’s to Come, What to do will feature a panel representing different segments of the political buying process from the sales, compliance, and media communities:

• Brad Deutsch, Office Managing Director and Principal, Foster Garvey

• Shar Hermanson, GSM, Mid-West Family Madison

• Patrick McGee, SVP, Political Strategies Manager, Katz Radio Group

• Bradley Perseke, Partner, Media Planning, GMMB

The panel will cover political sales best practices, insights on media buying and planning and the importance of compliance. Registration is free to RAB members for the live-video presentation and will be available for on-demand viewing.