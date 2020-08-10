J. Douglas Williams Passes

J. Douglas Williams, who for 40 years served as President and CEO of Omni Communications, Inc., has died. His career in broadcasting, law, real estate, education and civic involvement spanned more than five decades.

‘J. Doug’ was known to Northwest Oklahoma listeners to K-101 in Woodward as the voice of the Morning Show for years. He received a Marconi Award for “Radio Personality of the Year”.

“Doug Williams held a radio station that has become as much a part of the tri-state area as the land and the people that call it home,” said C. J. Montgomery, President Woodward Chamber of Commerce, a fellow broadcaster and friend. “Quite honestly, Doug has added to the notoriety, fame, fortune and bottom line of this community and region more than anyone else for four decades.”

His daughter, Brooke Williams, is Senior Vice President of Membership for the Radio Advertising Bureau. Mr. Williams is also survived by his new granddaughter, Drew, and his son-in-law, Ryan Hamby.

The funeral will take place August 12 in Woodward, OK. Williams died August 7, in Woodward, at the age of 78.