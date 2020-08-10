“Why I’m Voting” Campaign Underway

The iHeartMedia Why I’m Voting campaign has enlisted the aid of musicians, athletes, cultural influencers and others to share what matters to them the most in the upcoming election season. Listeners will also be able to submit there reasons for voting.

Why I’m Voting will run across all of iHeartMedia platforms and markets through election day November 5. Listeners will be invited to submit their own 20 second or less audio or video message at iheartradio.com/vote.

“With voter turnout expected to hit record numbers on Election Day, ‘Why I’m Voting’ presents a rare opportunity for people of all backgrounds and beliefs to have their voices heard by millions of their fellow Americans before we cast our votes in November,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

A special podcast series featuring artists and celebrities is also underway. According to iHeart the series will feature personal, emotional and heartfelt stories behind why showing up to the ballot box means so much.