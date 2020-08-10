Cumulus Gives BoDean OM/PD Stripes

Tommy BoDean is the new Operations Manager for the four station Cumulus cluster in Melbourne, FL. He will also be Program Director for two of the stations.

“The world we live in is changing every minute and radio has not just an opportunity, but an obligation, to get plugged in and help,” said BoDean. “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the programming team at Cumulus Melbourne as OM for the cluster and PD for WAOA and WHKR.”

BoDean is a broadcast veteran with Programming and Senior Management experience, not only with Cumulus but with iHeart and Clear Channel early in his career.