iHeart Collaborates With Big Players For Thriller

iHeartRadio, FlynnPictureCo., Psychopia Pictures and UpperRoom Productions have announced There Be Monsters, an original ten-part narrative sci-fi podcast.

The podcast will star John Boyega (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Detroit) and Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award winner Darren Criss (American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace, Hollywood, Royalties). “There Be Monsters,” which is produced by Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo., Dan Bush of Psychopia Pictures and John Boyega of UpperRoom Productions, will be available later this year on the iHeartPodcast Network.

Boyega plays Jack Locke, the hero with a vendetta who infiltrates a Silicon Valley body-hacking startup run by an CEO Max Fuller, played by Criss, whose secretive creations promise to enhance human biology in incredible ways – but every drug has a side effect.