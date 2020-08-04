Longtime KNBR Host Passes at 74

Ralph Barbieri was battling Parkinson’s disease when he passed away Monday at his home. Barbieri spent nearly three decades on the station in San Francisco. Here’s a statement from KNBR on his passing…

“We were all very saddened to learn of the passing of Ralph Barbieri. Ralph was a true legend during his 28 years career at KNBR, 15 of those teamed up with Tom Tolbert as part of “The Razor and Mr. T” show. Ralph had a unique on-air style to go along with his unique voice. He was truly one of a kind. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his son Tayte who Ralph loved very much.”