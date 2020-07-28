NBA Returns To SiriusXM

With the NBA set to resume its season Thursday, SiriusXM will return to providing play-by-play of every game, including every playoff game. Listeners who use the SiriusXM app get access to the local broadcasts of their favorite teams.
