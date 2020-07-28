A Recovered Cameron Returning Monday  

Urban One in Atlanta has happily announced the return of Ryan Cameron to Majic 107.5/97.5. Cameron has been off the air for several months while recuperating from surgery. His first shift back will be Monday afternoon from 2pm to 6pm.

Back in April, Cameron called in to his radio show to let listeners know he did not have COVID-19. He had sepsis. He experienced chills and was unconscious through Easter.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Cameron became known as the “Ryan King” and is a two-time Emmy Award Winner and member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. He was ranked by Atlanta Magazine as one of the 45 Most Powerful People in the City of Atlanta. Ryan has been the leading voice to inspire, inform and entertain Atlanta for 25 plus years.

“I want to thank everyone who has held down the show in his absence, especially Rashan Ali,” said Tim Davies, Regional VP, “next week will be truly a homecoming and it will great to have Ryan back”.