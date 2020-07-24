Adams Radio Promotes Cochran

Johnette Cochran has been elevated to VP/GM of Adams Radio’s operation in Salisbury – Ocean City, MD. Cochran has been serving as DOS for the market since December 2019.

“Johnette has done an amazing job for us, and in the most amazing circumstances. No one knew at the time she relocated from Indianapolis what the country was about to endure,” said Ron Stone, CEO. “She has proven herself during these ‘worst of times’ to be not only a terrific sales leader but also a terrific leader in general.”

“I’m delighted to grow into this position with Adams Radio Group. Becoming a General Manager has always been my goal and I am blessed to have this opportunity on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware,” said Cochran.