Treasure Coast Christmas In July

101.3 The Coast (WHLG-FM) has flipped to Christmas music. The Horizon Broadcasting station is hoping the sounds of the season will ease the stress of the day in the Port St. Lucie-Stuart-Vero Beach market.

“We wanted to remind listeners that we are the radio station on the Treasure Coast for Christmas favorites while you shop and plan for the holidays by playing Christmas music for ‘Christmas in July Eve and Day’. Yes, July 24th and 25th,” said Larry McKay, PD/Morning Personality.

According to McKay,the Christmas music will air Friday July 24th at 2 PM to Saturday July 25th at 7 PM.