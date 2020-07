Birach Broadcasting Corporation has debuted Freedom 1160 WCXI. The station will carry a full slate of syndicated shows.

Glenn Beck, Buck Sexton, George Noory, Jimmy Failla, Guy Benson and Dan Bongino national programs will be heard on the station. The independent station covers Flint and Detroit markets.

Birach Broadcasting Corporation, based in Southfield, MI, owns and operates 18 radio stations.