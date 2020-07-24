WPYO Creates New Morning Team

Power 95.3 (WPYO-FM, Orlando) has pulled their afternoon and evening personalities together for a new morning show. Danie & Kevin Mornings on Power 95.3 debuts July 27.

Danie B and Kevin Kon have been part of the Cox Media Group Orlando station line-up since March 2019. Danie B hosted afternoons while Kevin Kon held down evenings.

“I have been watching their chemistry for years and they truly are the best of friends and have the kind of relationship with each other–and our listeners–that make those deep memorable, emotional connections. Moving them to mornings felt like such a natural fit,” said WPYO Brand Manager Will Calder.