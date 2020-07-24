New VP Sales At iHeart Philly

Christopher Squire has been named Vice President of Sales, iHeartMedia Philadelphia. Squire leaves the General Sales Manager post at Townsquare Media in Trenton/Princeton.

Squire will be responsible for overseeing market revenue growth and the development of advertising partnerships to capitalize on audience engagement that extends into social, digital, and experiential. He will report to Jeff Moore, SVP Sales.

“I am thrilled to add Chris to our team,” said Moore. “He is someone that I’ve gotten to know over the past few years and have been impressed by his leadership qualities, his ability to build meaningful relationships with client partners and his dedication to helping the people he works with succeed.”

iHeartMedia Philadelphia owns and operates WRFF-FM, WIOQ-FM, WISX-FM, WUSL-FM, WDAS-FM, WDAS-AM.