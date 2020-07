WAKY 790 AM, Louisville is reporting the death of longtime DJ Johnny Randolph. He was PD and DJ for the station during the 60’s and 70’s.

A station post on Facebook said, “Johnny was the creative force of WAKY 790 AM thru the 60’s and 70’s. And, the heart and soul of today’s WAKY.” Most recently he hosted an afternoon show on the station.

Funeral arrangements are pending.