KMOX Back As Part Of Chiefs Nation

News Radio 1120 KMOX (KMOX-AM), returns as a Chiefs Radio Network affiliate station. The station will simulcast play-by-play broadcasts from sister station 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM).

“We are thrilled to continue our amazing partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs and serve as part of the vast Chiefs Radio Network,” said Becky Domyan, SVP/MM, Entercom St. Louis.

In addition to game day broadcasts, the station will also air special Chiefs content via regularly scheduled KMOX Sports programming throughout the season. 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) is the Flagship station for the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.