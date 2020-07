At first the popular podcast conference was pushed back from August to October with hopes that the pandemic would fizzle. Instead, a resurgence of the virus, especially in the state of Texas, has forced the Podcast Movement team to move to a virtual 2020 event.

Podcast Movement Virtual will be set over two weeks, October 19 through 29, and include over 100 live breakout sessions, panel discussions, and keynotes.

Podcast Movement 2021 has been set for August 3-6 in Nashville.