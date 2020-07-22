KSRO’s Big Money Haul For Charity

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group President Michael O’Shea shared this great success story with us. His five stations in Wine Country, CA raised over $600K this past week in a two-day radio-thon to assist local charities whose funding has been almost non existent due to COVID-19.

KSRO, a 2018 Medium Market Marconi winner, will celebrate it’s 84th birthday this October and was Santa Rosa’s first radio station.

In the Photo (L-R): charity-thon Host John O’Hurley (Mr. Peterman from Seinfeld), Barry Friedman, owner of Friedman’s Home Improvement and Lawrence Amaturo, Owner of Amaturo Sonoma Media Group..