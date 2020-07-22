Congratulations Jeff Smulyan

And yes, that is a young Jeff Smulyan, from his college days at USC. That was about a decade from his first radio deal which would take place in 1979. This year Radio Ink will be honoring the Emmis CEO with the 2020 Lifetime Leadership award. As part of Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio issue (8/17) we have a special interview with Mr. Smulyan.

About that first radio deal in 1979. Jeff tells Radio Ink he paid $1.2 million, $200,000 cash and a seller note for $1 million to purchase WSVL-FM in Shelbyville, Indiana. The contract was signed, subject to moving the tower closer to Indianapolis. It took 2 years to clear all regulatory hurdles and build the tower. They launched the station, named WENS on July 4, 1981.

Here we are nearly 40 years later and the company Smulyan has lead since its creation in 1980 is legendary in the industry for its great culture and positive treatment of employees. That culture flows from the top. Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti. “Anyone aspiring to leadership need look no further than to Jeff Smulyan for inspiration. Jeff embodies all of the characteristics of a great leader – vision, integrity, dedication, and drive. He is also one of the finest people in the industry – a good and decent human being. It’s a privilege to have the chance to recognize him with the Lifetime Leadership award.”

To reach out to Jeff to congratulate him on his Lifetime of Leadership, or to give him grief about that picture, send him a note here: [email protected]