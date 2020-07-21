Semi-Retirement For Louisville Radio Vet

91.9 WFPK morning host Duke Meyer has announced his semi-retirement. Meyer, who has been on-air at WFPK since 2002, has logged 50 years in the business.

Meyer will continue to host the popular WFPK Saturday program “Relics,” which features a mix of rock tunes from the mid ’60s to the early ’80s. His last weekday morning shift will be July 31. The station will have a new line-up starting August 3.

“I have been so lucky to have a long career that I enjoyed for 50 years, with three quarters of it here in Louisville,” said Meyer. “It never felt like I was working because I was doing something that I loved each day.”