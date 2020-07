The sports network says in June its podcasts were downloaded 42.7 million times, a 31% increase over June 2019. It was also the eighth month in the last nine that ESPN podcasts have been downloaded more than 40 million times.

Original podcast content saw a 65% increase in downloads year-over-year (17.1 million). Among ESPN’s strongest performers were Jalen & Jacoby, The Lowe Post (NBA) and Bomani Jones’ The Right Time.